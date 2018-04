| RHF Joke Archives

ISO 3d printer app oks6@cox.net (Omar Stoltzfus)

(original, smirk)



I'm thinking about buying one of them there 3d printers. Being an open-source kinda guy, I'd like to print some GNU meat. But first, I have some questions. Can it print cooked or does it have to be raw? How about some carrots and schrooms? How about some GNU beer? Real beer. None of that stuff that's like making love in a canoe - f-ing near water.





