Working out at the gym R-Kastigar@neiu.edu (Robert Kastigar)

(smirk)



I was working out at the gym when I spotted a sweet young thing walking in...

I asked the trainer standing next to me, "What machine should I use to impress that lady over there?

The trainer looked me over and said; "I would recommend the ATM in the lobby."





Bob Kastigar - R-Kastigar@neiu.edu

http://www.neiu.edu/~rkastig1



