Fun Stuff & Jokes
Working out at the gym

R-Kastigar@neiu.edu (Robert Kastigar)
(smirk)

I was working out at the gym when I spotted a sweet young thing walking in...

I asked the trainer standing next to me, "What machine should I use to impress that lady over there?

The trainer looked me over and said; "I would recommend the ATM in the lobby."

I just got this in an email, thought it was worth sharing.


Bob Kastigar - R-Kastigar@neiu.edu
http://www.neiu.edu/~rkastig1

