It doesn't fix everything

For a few years I'd been fighting a persistent plantar wart on the ball of my foot and big toe. I'd tried everything - over the counter treatments, soaking, pumice stones, and freezing. In desperation I asked my new doctor about the problem and he suggested I put duct tape on it.

When I got home, I looked up duct tape for wart treatment and found that it is as good if not better than other treatments so I put duct tape on it. Two weeks later the wart was gone.

The next time I saw the doctor I thanked him and asked if there was anything that duct tape can't fix.

He paused for a second and without looking up said, "erectile dysfunction."





