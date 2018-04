| RHF Joke Archives

Superstitious math anton.txt@gmail.com (Anton Shepelev)

(smirk)



[The joke isn't mine, and I am unaware of its authorship]

-- Please, tell me, if a black cat has crossed one's path there and back again, what does it mean? Has she doubled the punishment or canceled it?

-- Is it a scalar cat or a vector one?





