Inattention anecdote

One of my colleagues was lecturing, and wanted to bring up his e-mail. His notebook computer was attached to the overhead projection system, so in a web browser he meant to type in the URL for his mail system, and continued with the lecture, not noticing what was actually loaded up on his computer and displayed on the screen to the class.

The URL entered was http://hotmale.com --- just one little typo goes to an explicit male gay pornographic site!!!

