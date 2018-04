| RHF Joke Archives |

Technology Upgrade sehlat@berkeley.edu (Geoffrey Kidd)

(chuckle)



I was visiting my son and daughter-in-law last night when I asked if I could borrow a newspaper.

"This is the 21st century, old man," he said. "We don't waste money on newspapers. Here, you can borrow my iPad."

I can tell you, that friggin' fly never knew what hit it ...





Life: A strange game. The only losing move is not to play.



| RHF Joke Archives |